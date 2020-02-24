General

Nepal's Tranquility Spa and Wellness has received the international Best Spa and Wellness Award, 2020 for its service.

The Malaysian Government on the recommendation of the Association of Malaysian Spas provided the award to the Spa. Khem Dhami, director of the Spa, Malaysia, received the award amid a function today. Established in 2018, the Spa has been providing service to Nepal's reputed hotels like Radisson, Soaltee Crown Plaza, Shankar and Hotel Shangri-La and Putrajaya Marriott Hotel in Malaysia.

The Spa has the total 400 employees. Receiving the award, Dhami said the award has encouraged the whole tourism industry of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal