Trading

The Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE) index that suffered a bit in the past couple of days gained a double digit growth on Sunday.

The NEPSE index shot up 63.38 points to close at 2538.46 points. Likewise, the sensitive index, which measures the performance of group 'A' companies, also increased 9.44 points to stand at 453.59 points. One crore 24 lakhs 30 thousand and two shares of the total 206 companies were traded at over Rs 5.91 billion.

Banking sector increased 26.52 points, trade 13.2, hotel and tourism 153.77, development bank 46.87, hydropower 13.8, nonlife insurance 561.34, production 172.88 and others 57.94. Similarly, microfinance surged 246.6, life insurance 742.76, mutual investment fund 0.16 and investment 1.25. The market capitalisation has reached over Rs 3,504 billion as of Sunday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal