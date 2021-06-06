business, Trading

The Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE) index has reached an all time high and reached over 2900 points on Sunday.

The NEPSE increased 50.13 points to close at 2906.89 points in the week’s first trading day, Sunday.

Likewise, the sensitive index increased 7.88 points to stand at highest 520.99.

Over 37 million shares of the total 217 companies were traded at more than Rs 17.2 billion. Of the total 13 subgroups, seven posted gains while other six decreased.

Banking increased 69.85 points, development bank 96.31, finance 27.72, others 66.94, microfinance 4.28, mutual fund 0.24 and investment 4.13.

Likewise, trading sector decreased 43.28 points, hotel and tourism 18.83, hydropower 46.83, non-life insurance 83.31, production 67.28 and life insurance 125.4.

Source: National News Agency Nepal