Nepal Stock Exchange Limited (NEPSE) has set up a ‘help desk’ for handling possible complaints in the secondary securities market.

A meeting with stakeholders organised by Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) on May 8 had agreed to make arrangements of a help desk for hearing the complaints and grievances of investors and for resolving them.

NEPSE assistant spokesperson Aakriti Dangal said the help desk could be contacted in case of any problem or complaints in course of the transactions. It said one can contact at toll free number 16600125025 for this purpose.

The stock market that was closed due to the lockdown before this is opening from today. The secondary capital market was closed since March 24 with the announcement of lockdown by the government to contain coronavirus pandemic.

The regulatory body, SEBON, had directed NEPSE to restart its operation from today. The stock market is opening from today, the 50th day since the announcement of the lockdown. NEPSE will open for two hours daily from 11 am to 1 pm for the time being.

Source: National News Agency Nepal