Trading

The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index has suffered a 27.54-point downfall on the first trading day today. The index decreased 27.54 points to close at 1855.06 points.

Over 3.7 million shares of the total 250 companies were traded at more than Rs 1.15 billion, according to the Nepse. All sub-groups have painted red. Development bank, and non-life insurance have dropped highest 68.87 and 67.08 points respectively.

Similarly, the banking group dropped by 19.58 points, the finance group by 43.93 points, the hotel and tourism group by 25.35 points, the hydroelectricity group by 40.53 points and the life insurance group by 40.36 points.

Nepse stated that the financial group decreased by 56.26 points, the trade group by 4.71 points, the mutual fund group by 0.11 points and others by 32.30 points.

The shares of Eastern Hydropower Limited jumped up by the highest 36.10 points today. However, the share value of Ruru Hydropower Project Limited and People’s Hydropower Company Limited saw the imposition of the negative circuit.

In terms of the number of shares and the transaction amount, the Agricultural Development Bank recorded the highest transaction of 201,939 units shares worth Rs 62 million 511 thousand 436 today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal