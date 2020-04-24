General

Police have taken Dilip Chand, nephew of Netra Bikram Chand, under control in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta West) on Thursday.

Police held Dilip soon after he was released from detention on the Supreme Court’s order. The Supreme Court had directed the District Court to release him in response to a habeas corpus petition. He was arrested from local Buddha Chowk.

Dilip was arrested from Kapilbastu on March 2 on the charge of indecent behaviour. He was released by the District Administration Office on March 6 on the condition that he would have to deposit himself at the Office when required. But the Kapilbasti Police apprehended him the same day and handed him over to the Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta West) District Police Office.

Dilip’s father, Chandra Bahadur, is in detention in Tulasipur for involvement in the activities of the banned Netra Bikram Chand outfit. Chandra Bahadur is Netra Bikram’s older brother.

Source: National News Agency