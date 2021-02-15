General

The Bishnumati Corridor road from New Bus Park to Kuleshwor here has been asphalted. The High-powered Bagmati Civilisation Integrated Committee has started works on construction of wall and on blacktopping the road along the side of the Bishnumati River.

The CM-PR JV Construction Service, which has the responsibility of repairing and asphalting the road from New Bus Park to Kuleshwor, has been vigorously pursuing the work of constructing the wall and blacktopping the 3.5 kilometres road.

Engineer of the consulting company, Maheshwor Khadka said the target is to complete the two projects within May this year. So far the blacktopping works have been completed on one kilomtre from the bus park to Balaju and additional 500 metres road in Shovabhagawati area.

The High-powered Bagmati Civilisation Integrated Committee will invest Rs 134 million 925 thousand 546 for the construction of the two projects.

There will be four under-passes on the corridor road – an underpass each at New Bus Park, Shovabhagawati, Dallu and Kuleshwor.

Source: National News Agency Nepal