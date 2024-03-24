New campaign of good governance has been started: Home Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Affairs Minister Rabi Lamichhane has said a new campaign of good governance has started in the country. Participating in Holi festive celebration with the party leaders and workers in Bharatpur, Chitwan today, he asserted that hope has engendered among the people with the formation of new government. "We have taken the responsibility of four ministries, collaborating with various parties. The main leaders of the big parties are one on promotion of good governance," he said, adding that all the top leaders were together for running the coalition government and maintaining good governance. "Now, it is the time to protect the country and not the individual leader's interests," he added. Stating that the wrongdoers would be brought to justice, the Home Minister said 'all types of fish - big, slippery and scaly - will be caught, referring to the 'big and powerful' politicians and businesspersons linked to various scandals. Lamichhane, who is also the Chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, extended best wishes on the occasion, saying, "let our life and society as well be colourful and happy as epitomized by the Holi festival." Expressing the hope that the social goodwill always flourish along with the Holi festival, the RSP Chair said he was always indebted to his voters and would return this with 'interest', meaning good deeds. According to him, the party has demonstrated its capacity by carrying out 'impactful works' within two weeks of joining the government. Source: National News Agency Nepal