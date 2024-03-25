New coalition formed after a careful contemplation: PM Dahal

Kathmandu: Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that the new coalition has been formed after a careful consideration over it. Addressing the party's Bagmati Province Committee's meeting at the party's headquarters, Paris Danda on Monday, PM Dahal clarified that the new coalition was formed keeping in consideration the needs of the nation and the aspirations of the people. Dahal said that since his party had decided to sustain the current coalition for a long period of time, the terms of reference of the coalition would be implemented in letters. Stating that the decision to change the previous coalition was not a sudden one, PM Dahal explained that they aimed to bring together the leftists forces. Hence, the current coalition came into being. 'Taking a new decision, based on the experience of the last one year, was the safest option" said the PM, according to DP Dhakal, central member of CPN (Maoist). Necessary decision will be taken regarding the pro vincial government within few days, according to the PM. Appropriate decisions would be made after holding consultations with the coalition partners as decisions need to be made about the provincial government after the change in the coalition partners in the federal government. During the meeting, PM Dahal instructed the party leaders and cadres to breathe new life into the frail political parties in the Kathmandu Valley by infusing newness in them. He spoke of the need to follow creative measures to connect with public and strengthen the organization by taking into account the needs and wants of the public of the Kathmandu Valley, further strengthening the party organization. The CPN (MC) chair also urged his party cadres and leaders to sensitize public about people-oriented works undertaken by his party. Bagmati Province In-Charge Agni Prasad Sapkota, Bagmati Province Chairperson Sahayattri Poudel among others were present on the occasion. Source: National News Agency Nepal