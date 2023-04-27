Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid deep homage to the Japanese who raised voice during the great War of Liberation of Bangladesh and hoped the new generation would carry forward the 'lasting friendship' and 'enviable partnership' between the two country in the years to come .

"I am confident that the people of Japan will always be on our side besides the government as they did in our need in the past. Our lasting friendship and enviable partnership over the past fifty years will be carried forward by our new generation in the years to come," she said.

She was addressing a ceremony to confer "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to four Japanese nationals at Akasaka Palace Guest House, Tokyo.

"I thank all of you for joining us on this humble occasion where we not only honour our friends but also celebrate the bonds of amity with Japan," she said.

The Prime Minister welcomed all in that august occasion to honour the great souls who had raised voice and put efforts for the cause of humanity during the War of Liberation in 1971.

"Among them were Japanese citizens who are with us today. This is an auspicious occasion for Bangladesh and its people," she said.

The premier said the Japanese people stood beside the suffering humanity of Bangladesh, adding that Bangladesh had a modest list of eight honourees whom the country has honoured with 'Friends of Liberation War Honour' on 27 March 2012 and 1 October 2013.

"This evening we are in Tokyo to honour four more great friends of Bangladesh who stood by us, organized the moral and material support and ensured assistance. They rose to protest atrocities and sent humanitarian reliefs, medical facilities to our helpless people," she said.

Mentioning that it was a period of sorrow which cannot be expressed in mere words, she said Bangladesh was ravaged by the occupying forces.

"At that critical moment, our Japanese friends understood our plight and went forward for the cause of humanity," she added.

"They (Japanese) faced great challenges, but did not fall back. Their act of selflessness rekindled our spirit in the face of threats. Most unforgettable was the charitable gesture of Japanese school children who saved and donated their Tiffin money to help our people," she recalled.

"Bangladesh recalls with deep gratitude the support of the people of Japan which reconfirmed that our cause was right and could not be trampled," she said, adding, "You heard our yearning for justice, honour, dignity and human rights."

"Your voice added strength to our voice and was magnified to the global community. You rallied with our cause and together raised a human citadel against a ruthless force. In the land of the rising sun, we see the image of a nation with dignity and humanity," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said for her it was an honor to carry on her father's legacy and visit Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 to further strengthen the relations.

"I am happy today that during my tenure, our time-tested friendship has evolved in depth and dimension from a "Comprehensive Partnership" to a "Strategic Partnership," she said.

The premier said that Bangladesh and Japan share the same noble ideas and principles of equality, democracy and democratic practice, inclusive development, social justice and rule of law.

"We are following the vision of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who declared the core of our foreign policy "Friendship to all, malice towards none" which is also practiced in Japan," she added.

She said they acknowledge the sustained economic cooperation and support of Japan in their socio-economic pursuit.

"We have achieved the status to graduate from LDC to a developing country," she added.

The premier said bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan are based on mutual trust, respect, friendship and cooperation. The historic visit of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Japan in October 1973, laid the foundation of a steadfast and lasting friendship.

She said they are paying deep homage to the greatest Bangalee of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who led Bangladesh's War of Liberation and three million martyrs of the Liberation War, 200 thousand women who endured inhuman torture, the martyrs of 15 August, four national leaders, all the valiant freedom fighters and all the foreign friends of Bangladesh who contributed to the cause of our liberation.

"We have dedicated ourselves to Bangabandhu's dream of a true Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) and to turn Bangladesh into a land of opportunity. We are confident that Japan will be on our side as it had been in the past," she said.

Prime Minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on dais while Lt Col (Retd) Quazi Sazzad Ali moderated the function.

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Kalam recited the citation in honour of the four Japanese. They are President Emeritus of Japan Red Cross Society Tadateru Konoe, Prof Gallop Pema, political leader Hideo Takano (posthumous) and photo journalist Taizo Ichinose (posthumous).

Prof Gyalpo expressed his feelings in the function on behalf of the honour recipients.

The Prime Minister said she feels very happy as she, along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, has been able to honour the Japanese friends for their contribution during the Liberation War.

They helped Bangladesh in its need during the Liberation War in 1971, she said.

"It is the great thing that we never forget our friends," she added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha