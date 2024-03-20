New law to be drafted to address demands of Sworgadwari Guthi victims

Kathmandu: An agreement has been made to immediately begin the law formulation processes on New Integrated Guthi to address the demands of agitating Sworgadwari Guthi victim farmers. The farmers were agitating for a month in Dang. The agreement was inked on Wednesday between the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation and the Sworgadwari Guthi (Trust) Victim Farmers' Struggle Committee. With the deal to initiate the law formulation process, the agitating farmers have postponed their entire protest programmes. Ministry's Joint Secretary and coordinator of the government talks team Krishna Prasad Sapkota said the agreement was made to immediately begin the law formulation process on New Integrated Guthi to address the demands of the struggling tenants residing in the land plot of Sworgadwari Aashram. The Ministry will form a team to advance the law formulation task, which shall have a representative from the struggle committee too. On the occasion, Ministry of Land Management, Coop erative and Poverty Alleviation Balaram Adhikari said dual ownership of land will be ended by bringing integrated law on Guthi and pledged to address the issues at any cost. In the talks, Minister Adhikari, lawmakers Metmani Chaudhary and Narayani Sharma, Ministry's Secretary Gokarnamani Duwadi, Chairman of Guthi Sasthan Shivaraj Pandit, coordinator of struggle committee Pravu Chaudhary and others were present. Source: National News Agency Nepal