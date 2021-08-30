General

The first general assembly of the Marxist Knowledge Centre has elected a 17-member new working committee. Manahari Timilsina is the president, Bishweshwor Kattel the senior vice-president, Namita Neupane and Janardan Babu Kattel the two vice-presidents, Indra Raj Bhattarai the general-secretary, Humanath Neupane 'Sudip' and Indira Neupane the two secretaries, and Bimala KC the treasurer of the working committee. The Centre was set up with the objective of establishing the Marxist thought and education at the people's level. It was registered on March 3, 2021. The Centre has its presence in all the seven provinces and 77 districts of the country. This information was shard through a virtual programme here today. The goal of the Centre is to develop reading culture in the Communist Movement of Nepal and thereby promote Marxist knowledge and education in tune with the time. The Centre would be active on the area of teaching, learning and research of Marxism, a common institution and property for communists across the globe, not only Nepali communist movements, said Chair Timilsina. Offering best wishes to the newly elected office bearers, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Ram Karki and CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Dr Bijaya Poudel stressed the need for intensifying trainings for the new generations for the upliftment of the followers of Marxism and proletariats. The Assembly has endorsed annual progress and economic report of the Centre and its bylaws, procedure, code of conduct and a draft of curriculum. The curriculum has incorporated philosophy, Marxian economics, scientific socialism, history of world and Nepali communist movements, introduction of Nepal and science and technology.

Source: National News Agency Nepal