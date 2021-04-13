General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari said the year, 2077 BS saw notable achievements in political, social and economic fronts.

In her message of best wishes on the occasion of the New Year 2078 BS today, President Bhandari said consensus among all political parties in amending the constitution to change the coat of arms with political map incorporating Nepal's territory – Kalapani, Lipulek and Limpiyadhura and entrance of some groups into peaceful politics shunning the politics of violence were crucial from political front.

Among other achievements are the UN recommendation for Nepal to graduate to the status of developing country from the Least Developed Country, Nepal becoming the happiest country in the South Asia as per the Global Happiness Report and government's effective response to Covid-19 –pandemic.

"Yet coronavirus has posed a big challenge for us. Vaccine against the virus would be gradually made available to all the citizens. I would like to call upon one and all to adopt precautionary measures to remain safe from virus infection and also keep ones' daily life in a practical manner", the President said.

According to her, completion of the reconstruction of the Rani Pokhari and Durbar High School within 2077 BS were watershed for the government. Bhandari viewed that distribution of water from the much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Project could be taken as another notable social economic progress achieved in this Nepali year.

Likewise, the message reads, “Time, as a river, is ever flowing. Its current cannot be contained by anyone. Those countries optimizing the precious time have remained atop in terms of socio-economic developments. We should timely acknowledge the importance of the time and expedite the process of development of physical infrastructures.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal