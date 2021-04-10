General

Chief of Province no. 1 Somnath Adhikari administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed Minister for Finance and Planning Tanka Angbuhang (Limbu) on Friday evening.

The oath taking ceremony took place after Limbu was appointed to the post on the recommendation of Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai. He was appointed in accordance with Article 170 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal. Limbu was re-appointed to the post after his membership of the provincial assembly was dissolved on the recommendation of his erstwhile party, CPN (Maoist Centre). His membership was annulled after he joined the ruling CPN-UML.

Source: National News Agency Nepal