The new ministers and state ministers appointed by Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Ashta Laxmi Shakya were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the office of the Chief of Bagmati Province in Hetauda on Wednesday.

Chief of the Province Yadav Chandra Sharma sworn in the newly appointed six ministers and four ministers of state. CM Shakya had expanded the provincial Council of Ministers on Wednesday itself.

Keshab Raj Pandey, who was earlier serving as the Minister for Internal Affairs and Law has been sworn in as Minister for Physical Infrastructure, Rachana Khadka as Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning, Bijaya Subedi as Minister for Social Development and Shanti Prasad Poudel as the Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment.

Similarly, Chief Sharma administered the oath to Pradeep Kumar Katuwal as Minister for Health, Dr Ajaya Kranti Shakya as the Minister for Internal Affairs and Law and Chandra Lama as the Minister for Land Management, Agriculture Cooperatives.

Jeevan Khadka has been sworn in as the Minister for State for Infrastructure Development, Juneli Shrestha as the Minister for State for Social Development, Saraswati Bati as the Minister for State for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment and Badri Mainali as the Minister of State for Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Present on the occasion were Speaker of the province Sanu Kumar Shrestha and CM Shakya among others.

Meanwhile, Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Rachana Khadka has become the youngest member in the council of ministers in the Bagmati Province government.

The 37-year-old Minister had forayed into politics in 1998. Elected as the Bagmati Province’s Province Assembly member, Khadka is appointed to the post of Minister for Economic Affairs and Law for the first time in her political career and represents the CPN (UML).

Source: National News Agency Nepal