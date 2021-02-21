General

Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel has said that the state has been making huge investment in building a society free of crimes and in dispensation of justice. Inaugurating virtually the new building of the Morang district public prosecutor's office in Biratnagar on Saturday, he said in the past three years 39 public prosecutor's office have got a new building.

On the occasion, Morang Court chief judge Medini Prasad Poudel, Morang Chief District Officer Koshhari Niroula, judge Shishirraj Dhakal and others expressed the view that the new building would help better execution of justice.

The three-storey building was completed at the total cost of Rs. 31.48 million and includes 23 well-equipped rooms. The building is disability-friendly, victim-friendly and has a library, archives room, meeting hall and residence of the office chief among others, district attorney Manoj Kumar Acharya said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal