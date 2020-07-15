Key Issues

A police post has been constructed at Barahatal rural municipality-2, SurkhetRanighat at the cost of Rs 28,2 million. The police post was built with the financial assistance of the United Nations Office for Project Service.

At the inauguration of the police post, Karnali Police Office in-charge Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Basanta Kumar Pant urged the rural municipality and civil society to preserve the newly-constructed police post as their property.

“There is lack of human resource in the post which we will address soon”, he said, directing the police personnel to remain committed to maintain law and order situation for the security of citizens. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal