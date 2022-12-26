General

A meeting of the new ruling alliance kicked off at the Federal Parliament Building, New Baneshwor.

The meeting attended by top leaders in the parties in the newly formed alliance is expected to finalise names of some ministers in the post-election government before the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. The new Prime Minister is scheduled to take an oath before the Head-of-the-State at 4:00 pm today.

According to Prime Minister-elect Dahal’s private secretary Ramesh Malla, CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Centre) senior vice-chair Narayan Kaji Shrestha and leader Hitraj Pandey, Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chair Rajendra Lingden and former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai are among those leaders attending the meeting.

Prior to this, parties in the alliance spend time for intra-party discussions in view of the participation in the government. The CPN (Maoist Centre) held a meeting of the office-bearers this morning while the CPN (UML) leaders gathered at Chair Oli’s residence in Balkot. Likewise, the Rastriya Swatantra Party and RPP sat for intra-party consultations.

Dahal was appointed the Prime Minister by the President as per the Article 76 (2) of the Constitution on Sunday with the support of 169 lawmakers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal