General

The New Year, 2079 in the Nepali calendar has been observed across the country and abroad with exchanges of greetings and various programmes.

Nepali people at home and abroad exchanged best wishes each other in person and through virtual medium. On the occasion, some of them reflected their past events and took new resolutions in a bid to leave behind their negatives habits and fresh-start life.

Visiting temples and new places with families and friends and cooking and eating various delicacies was noticeable.

The New Year is also known as the 'Baisakh Sankranti'.

Source: National News Agency Nepal