General

Preparation is in full swing to host the New Year street festival at Fewa Lake Side so as to revitalize COVID-battered tourism sector in Pokhara.

Hotel Association Pokhara is hosting 17th edition of street festival in the area stretching from Fishtail Gate to Hallanchowk on April 13 and 14. The objective of the street festival is to contribute to preserve Nepali culture and food, the Association shared.

The Association has been hosting the street festival in every new year with the slogan 'tourism, culture and food festival'. However, the festival was not held in last two years due to coronavirus pandemic.

Association Chairperson and Festval Coordinator Laxman Subedi said they have continued the street festival on the Phewa lake side this year.

The festival is taking place on the open street stretching over three kilometers area. The festival is expected to contribute to revitalize tourism dynamics in Pokhara which was badly affected by earthquake, blockade and COVID-19 pandemic.

Association's general-secretary Rajendra Dhakal shared cultural programme and comedy performance would be held at Ambot and Center Point in Lake Side.

The hotel entrepreneurs are offering 30 percent discount in their services during the festival, shared Association's former Chairperson Bikal Tulachan. Tourism entrepreneurs of Pokhara have been elated with the rise in the influx of domestic and foreign tourists of late.

Source: National News Agency Nepal