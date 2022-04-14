General

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal has said the New Year 2079 would be a crucial year in the political history of the country.

In his message of best wishes on the occasion of New Year 2079 BS today, he said the year 2079 would be important for the country as it is the year of elections at federal, province and local levels.

He said that they would in the proximity of the people to safeguard the constitution, democracy and communist movement. "We are hopeful that we would achieve success being based on peaceful transformation of society, democratic competition and people's power", the former Prime Minster noted. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal