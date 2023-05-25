General

The Newar community in the country including in the Kathmandu Valley celebrated the Sithi Nakha festival today by worshipping the water sources such as well, traditional water spouts, springs, ponds and taps. Prior to the worshiping, such water sources were cleaned.

The festival is observed on the sixth day of the bright fortnight in the month of Jestha. According to Dr Devmani Bhattarai, Professor at the Nepal Sanskrit University, the festival is observed as per the Markandeya Purana, a Hindu scripture.

On the occasion, water resources across the country including in the Kathmandu Valley were cleaned.

Likewise, Kumar Shasthi was celebrated today itself, worshipping Kumar Kartikeya who is mythically a warrior god of Hinduism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal