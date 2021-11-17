business, Trading

Newly-appointed Karnali Province Minster for Land Reform, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Chandra Bahadur Shahi took oath of office and secrecy.

Karnali Province Chief Tilak Pariyar administered oath of office and secrecy to Minister Shahi. Chief Minister of Karnali Province Jeewan Bahadur Shahi on Tuesday had appointed Shahi as the minster.

After appointment of Shahi as the agriculture minister, the cabinet of the Karnali government has turned to be of two-member. Minster Shahi assumed the office on Tuesday itself.

A joint meeting of the ruling coalition parties – Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist) recommended Shahi as the minster in the cabinet. He is the province assembly member of Karnali on behalf of CPN (Unified Socialist). ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal