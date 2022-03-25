General

Newly appointed Nepali Ambassador to India, Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, has taken oath of office and secrecy.

At a special function organised at the office of the President, Sheetal Niwas, today, President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Ambassador Dr Sharma.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Narayan Khadka, was also present on the occasion. President Bhandari on the recommendation of the government had appointed Dr Sharma as the Nepali Ambassador to India on March 20.

Source: National News Agency Nepal