Chief Attorney of the Bagmati province government Gyanendra Nepal has today taken an oath of office and secrecy. Chief Judge of the High Court, Patan, Mahesh Pudasaini in the presence of Chief of the Province Yadav Chandra Sharma administered the oath to Nepal amid a function here at the Office of Chief of the Bagmati Province.

The swearing in was in line with Clause 14 of the Act relating to Duties, Functions and Rights and Terms and Conditions of Service of Chief Attorney, 2075, according to the Office.

Present on the occasion were Chief Minister of the Province Shalikram Jamarkattel and other ministers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal