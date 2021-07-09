General

The Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), national news agency of Nepal, has congratulated and welcomed its newly appointed General Manager (GM) and the board members.

The RSS has recently got its new GM, Siddha Raj Rai, and board members- Bhagawan Bhandari and Madhav Bidrohi. The RSS chapters of Employees’ Union and the Press Chautari Nepal organized the congratulatory programme at RSS central office in Kathmandu today.

On the occasion, RSS Executive Chairperson Harihar Adhikari ‘Shymal’ stressed the need for producing quality and creative news by giving up mindset of ‘just a jobholder.’ “Employees’ promotion that was halted for some years has continued. Efforts are on to carry out additional reforms. We should seek a solution to our problems through collective efforts,” he reminded.

Newly appointed GM Rai also underscored how the RSS could be developed institutionally beyond political faith. He pledged to resolve problems facing its employees. Board members Bhandari and Bidrohi said they would work for the welfare of RSS employees.

Similarly, Chairperson of FNJ RSS chapter, Pabitra Guragain, pointed out reforms in facilities and perks given to RSS employees while enhancing news quality.

RSS chapter Chairperson of Nepal National Employees’ Organisation, Prem Prasad Upadhyay, and Chairperson of the RSS Employees’ Association, Manoj Lamichhane, urged the RSS management to address demands of its employees, focus on their welfare and ensure quality news.

RSS Employees’ Union Chairperson Kalika Khadka and Chairperson of Press Chautari Nepal, RSS chapter, Krishna Raj Gautam, were also present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal