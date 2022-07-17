General

Newly appointed Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava today paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal Agni Prasad Sapkota at the latter's office in Singha Durbar.

During the meeting, the Speaker expressed the hope that the relations between Nepal and India would reach qualitative heights through long experiences and responsibility of Ambassador Srivastava during his tenure.

Stating that the two countries have exchanged original and multi-dynamic relations, he remembered the 75th establishment of the bilateral relations between the countries and the 75th Independence Day being observed by India.

Recent visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lumbini in Nepal has contributed a lot to religious tourism in the country and has opened a new chapter, he said, adding that the exchange of high level visits between Nepal and India has further strengthened relations between the two countries.

He also thanked Ambassador Srivastava for India having exhibited humanity to Nepal not only as a neighbour by providing medical equipment and COVID-19 vaccines at a time when the country was battling the virus.

Both the countries should have a common understanding on resolving problems facing the world including pressing climate change issue, he said. "We (both countries) must come together for a global peace."

On the occasion, the Speaker also touched on the issue of a lack of fertilisers that has hit Nepali farmers.

In return, stating that India has had a 'Neighbour First Policy', Ambassador Srivastava recalled the five prime ministerial level visits of India to Nepal in a span of eight years.

There have been many opportunities for cooperation between the two countries that have exchanged a long and historic relation, and connectivity could be further expanded, he viewed.

He was of the view that solutions to the impacts of climate change, a common problem in the South Asian region, should be sought collectively.

Source: National News Agency Nepal