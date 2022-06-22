Key Issues

Newly elected office-bearers of the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) have taken oath of office and secrecy today. The newly elected office bearers and working committee members of the association took oath at the ANFA Complex in Satdobato, Lalitpur.

ANFA Election Committee Coordinator Ram Dawadi administered the oath of office to the newly elected President Pankaj Bikram Nemwang and other office bearers. Newly appointed President Nemwang assumed office today after the swearing-in ceremony.

Newly elected chairperson Nemwang said he would continue to respect all those who have contributed to Nepali football and would move forward with the advice and support of all.

A new working committee was elected under the leadership of Nemwang in the election held under the 21st General Assembly of ANFA held on July 20.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS