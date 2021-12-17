General

Newly-elected general secretary of the Nepali Congress, Biswo Prakash Sharma honoured armed conflict survivor Deependra Giri with garland and shawl on Friday.

Sharma reached Lokanthali-based house of Nepal Student Union leader Giri who has been bed-ridden with spinal injury for the last 20 years to honor him. Sharma offered him the garland and shawl the party well-wishers provided with the former after getting elected to the general secretary in the recent election.

On the occasion, Sharma described Giri as a representative of the tragic course of time resulted in from the armed conflict situation in the country. He said that the entire Congress, including the newly-elected office-bearers should not forget the warriors of the people's movement and conflict survivors. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal