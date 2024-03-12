Newly-elected NA Chair Dahal assures of boosting upper house prestige

Kathmandu: Newly elected chairperson of the National Assembly (NA), Narayan Prasad Dahal, said he would take initiative to boost the prestige and importance of the upper chamber of the Federal Parliament. Talking to media persons while exiting from the meeting after his election to the post, Chair Dahal shared that he would play active role to establish the thinking that NA is the essential institution. "I am committed to unite NA members of all parties to fulfill the entire roles and responsibilities of NA. I have also self-confidence that I will be successful in it," he underlined. Stating that he would move ahead taking every activity that falls within NA's jurisdiction seriously, the NA Chair Dahal stressed that he would involve in formulating laws as well as boosting the prestige of the NA in other context. Dahal is scheduled to take oath of office and secrecy before President Ramchandra Paudel today itself. Source: National News Agency Nepal