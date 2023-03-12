Key Issues

Newly-elected President Ramchandra Poudel is scheduled to take the oath of office and secrecy today.

The Office of the President is hosting a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas to administer the oath to the President-elect Poudel at 1.00 pm on Monday.

Nepal's Constitution has specified a provision that the President shall take the oath of office and secrecy from the Chief Justice before assuming the office.

Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki would administer oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected President, it is informed. Poudel was elected the President on March 9.

The Constitution has a provision that there would be a President in the country and the President as a patrol of the Constitution shall work to promote national unity.

It is the President's main responsibility to comply with and protect the Constitution.

The country had adopted the practice of President System with the establishment of republic as an outcome of the 2006 April Uprising.

According to the Constitution, the term of the President is five years from the date of his/her election to the post and the person elected twice to the post is not allowed to become candidate for the same again.

Source: National News Agency Nepal