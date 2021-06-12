General

A newlywed spouse has been mercilessly beaten up in Sarlahi for not bringing gas stove and cylinder as dowry. Her husband and family members had indiscriminately battered her on dowry-related issue.

Amrita Kumari Saha, 21, daughter of Ramashraya Saha of Samsi rural municipality-6 in Mahottari was married to 24-year-old Jog Narayan Saha of Haripurwa municipality-2 in Sarlahi on last April 26.

The victim said that her husband and other family members had ruthlessly thrashed her when she asked for utensils in course of preparing meal. She sustained injuries in the incident and her maternal home side got her treatment. Police also confirmed that the domestic violence was meted out against her on an issue of dowry.

Her parental home side has registered a complaint at Sarlahi’s Shanti Sewa Kendra and District Police Office demanding action against the guilty. Police have arrested her spouse and father-in-law while search for other absconding family members is underway, shared Superintendent of Police (SP) of District Police Office, Santosh Singh Rathod.

The maternal side also clarified that they had provided dowry worth amounting to Rs 1.2 million, including Rs 375,000 cash, two tola gold, 12 tola silver, furniture and clothes on the wedding day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal