Trading

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa issued a press release today and refuted the news relating to PM Oli’s bank account in Switzerland and money stashed there. Thapa took the stand that some online media involved in character assassination of the PM by spreading fake and baseless news referring to the Global Watch Analyses.

“It is deplorable that some media’s mala fide intention to cast aspersion on PM and misguiding people with baseless content,” the press statement said, claiming that PM was taking national lead to unite the country with the feat of constitution amendment and release of Nepal’s revised map by incorporating the encroached lands. “It is clear that it is an organized conspiracy various elements hatched at this sensitive moment,” Thapa underscored.

He also urged all Nepalis not to go after such whim and demanded stringent action against those involved in irresponsible journalism that violated code of conduct.

Source: National News Agency Nepal