General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has cautioned party leaders and cadres that the internal competition should not affect any election in the future.

In his inaugural address to the party's 14th general convention today, he expressed confidence that the next government would also be under the NC leadership and assured that he would take up the responsibility to lead the NC to the government berth.

"There was an environment of fear and terror in the country before the incumbent NC-led government. People get liberation from the then PM KP Oli's rule with the formation of NC-led government. The general convention would determine whether or not to protect the achievement. May our party do not face any internal trouble in upcoming elections", NC President Deuba added.

He urged the party leaders and cadres to emerge him victorious once to ensure NC leadership in federal, provincial and local governments.

Deuba also asserted that the fearless governance system is sure to sustain urging cadres to lend support for this.

Source: National News Agency Nepal