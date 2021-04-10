General

Nepali Congress general secretary Dr Shashank Koirala has said a new government would be formed under the Nepali Congress' leadership soon.

Talking to journalists here today, he said the next government would be headed by Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba.

"Sher Bahadurji (honorific) is the parliamentary party leader of the NC. The government would be formed under his leadership. Discussions are ongoing with other political parties regarding this topic," he explained.

According to him, discussions were on with the Janata Samajbadi Party in this connection and this would be finalized within some days.

General-secretary Koirala said there would be a change of government immediately after the JSP's decision to that regard.

On a different context, he said the NC should form the next government without affecting its general convention. "It is our stated view that the general convention should be conducted as per the schedule. The general convention should not be affected in any way while joining the government," he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal