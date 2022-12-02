Key Issues

Newly elected member of the House of Representatives Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, who is also the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, said the next government would focus on resolving problems of poverty and unemployment in the country.

The next government would be formed under the leadership of the Nepali Congress, and it would take care of these issues, he said while addressing an event organised on Friday on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of Saptakoshi Multiple Campus at Barahachhetra Municipality-7 in Sunsari district on Friday.

The government would come up with a plan for country’s development and economic prosperity, and creating job opportunities, he said, stating that sectors like tourism, energy, industry, agriculture and information technology play an important role to this effect.

The Minister further informed that works were underway to make the campus go digital. He pledged scholarships to two poor and outstanding students of campus once a year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal