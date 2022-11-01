General

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a team to carry out on-site monitoring of the incident of bomb explosion in Kalikot.

It may be noted that two children had lost their lives and three others were injured in the incident of bomb detonation at Tilagufa municipality-10 in Kalikot on October 29.

NHRC spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokharel informed that the constitutional human rights watchdog body has sent letter to the concerned agencies in connection with the incident and initiated investigation.

The commission has demanded that the government take such recurring incidents sensitively and bring the guilty to book after fair investigation.

The NHRC has also called for the government to arrange relief and compensation for the survivors of the incident and provide free and effective medical treatment to the injured.

Source: National News Agency Nepal