Human Rights, legal-Judicial

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Tap Bahadur Magar has appealed to one and all to contribute from their respective sides to safeguard human rights in the country.

At a discussion programme with rights defenders working for women rights here today, Chairperson Magar asserted, “It's not possible to protect human right with sole effort. It needs collaborative efforts and coordination among the public and organizations.”

The discussion was organized to deliberate on the recommendations on the issues to be incorporated in the women rights for formation of sixth strategic plan of the Commission.

Participants have suggested that the women working in informal sector and surviving sexual violence should be ensured access to justice. They have also suggested that the Commission should monitor and research on the issues such as the reproductive rights of the women affected due to the climate pollution, implementation of the orders from the Supreme Court and the UN Women’s recommendations for protection of women rights among others and furnish suggestions to the government accordingly.

Commission’s member Lily Thapa shared that important suggestions have been collected from the participants and pressed for the need for the Commission to enforce them attaching utmost priority on it.

Issues related to collective rights of the women, children and sexual and gender minorities were overshadowed in the context when the local governments were more focused on development works were also broached in the discussion which needs to be paid attention by the stakeholders and government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal