Key Issues

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the concerned sides not to interrupt the most essential services such as health service and seek solutions to the problems through dialogues and talks.v

NHRC’s spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokharel, issuing a press statement here today, said that the Commission’s attention was drawn towards the attack on the health workers at Bheri Hospital and vandalism following the demise of a COVID-19 patients on Thursday night.v

The Commission has demanded a probe into the incident and asked the concerned authority to book the culprits. Stating that the incident had adversely impacted the psychology and maligned the image of the health workers in the Hospital who were working round-the-clock at the time of health crisis like this.v

The human rights watchdog has urged the government to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Furthermore, the Commission has appealed to the government to enable an environment where the essential services such as health services will not be obstructed amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in the country.v

NHRC’s Nepalgunj branch has been inspecting the site following the irate relatives of the deceased had thrashed the health workers at the Hospital and vandalized thereafter, according to the statement.v

Four health workers were learnt to have jumped off the first floor of the Hospital to save their life from the furious attackers.v

The health workers in protest said they will not resume their works until safety assured. ---¬v

Source: National News Agency Nepal