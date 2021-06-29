General

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) held discussion with the officials of Ministry of Health and Population on the ongoing efforts to prevent and control coronavirus in the country.

The discussion held on Monday featured the issues as citizen’s access to vaccine against COVID-19, prevention and control initiatives and challenges.

On the occasion, NHRC Chairperson Tapa Bahadur Magar directed the government to ensure second dose of vaccine to those who had already taken first dose and prioritize the vaccination to the frontline workers. All citizens should be ensured vaccination, he stressed.

Director General at Department of Health Service, Dr Dipendra Raman Singh, informed that as the second wave of COVID-19 was spread across the globe, it has posed serious health crisis. For lack of adequate vaccine in Nepal, there is still a risk. However, he hoped vaccine could be available after a week because the diplomatic efforts for its import was underway.

Joint Spokesperson at Health Ministry Dr Samir Adhikari further said compared to the statistics so far, Province 1, 2 and Bagmati Province were still at high risk of coronavirus. Those in first priority of vaccination are health workers, sanitation workers, ambulance driver, employees at service providing institutions, senior citizens, those in orphanage and inmates.

Moreover, Chief of Family Welfare Division, Dr Taranath Pokhrel, informed that black marketing of health-related materials was reported and investigation to this was underway. Action plan for the distribution of vaccine was made based on WHO standard, he asserted.

Source: National News Agency Nepal