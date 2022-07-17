General

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to pay heed to the Supreme Court verdict and the international standard on transitional justice and human rights while amending the law on transitional justice.

The NHRC also called on other stakeholders to ensure justice to the conflict victims after adequate discussion with them and keeping in minds the NHRC recommendations. It showed concern on the bill presented in the parliament to amend the Inquiry of Enforced Disappeared Persons, and Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Act 2071.The amendment of the bill must be acceptable to all sides, especially the conflict victims, it underscored.

Issuing a press statement on Sunday, NHRC Spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokhrel, said the government did not respond positively to suggestions it had furnished earlier. "The bill to amend the laws on transitional justice has been presented in the parliament in an opaque manner- without holding adequate discussion with stakeholders, including conflict victims, in such sensitive issue," reads the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal