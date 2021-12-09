General

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted the annual report of fiscal year 2077/78BS to President Bidya Devi Bhandari. The report was presented before the President in accordance with Article 294 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.

The report has detailed information on the complaints filed during the year, investigation and study conducted on the complaints, recommendations made to the government, and the NHRC activities conducted to promote and protect human rights. It has also included the reform measures on how the human rights could be better protected and promoted.

Receiving the report, President Bhandari viewed even the economic activities to boost people's livelihood and educational awareness were essential to end the violence against women, ethnic discrimination, inhuman torture, ill practice of Chhaupadi etc.

On the occasion, NHRC Chairperson Tapa Bahadur Magar said every citizen was not able to exercise the constitutional rights due to social ills, hassle-full legal process for justice, ethnic discrimination etc. He underscored that State should pay special attention to ensure rights to marginalized community, indigenous people, people with disabilities, Dalit, women, senior citizens, sexual minorities, and people suffering the natural disaster.

A total of 168 complaints of human rights violation were lodged at NHRC in the reporting year. In the same period, the NHRC conducted study on 161 complaints. It also conducted the monitoring of 212 cases of human rights violation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal