The National Human Rights Commission is to remain open during Dashain holidays as well. Complaints against violation of human rights can be registered every day from 12:00 am to 2:00 pm during the holidays for the Dashain festival, said the NHRC Secretary Bed Prasad Bhattarai.

The NHRC will continue media monitoring during the period and also the serious violation of human rights, if any. During the Dashain festival, Joint Secretary Dr Tikaram Pokahrel has been designated the Spokesperson of the Commission.

Source: National News Agency Nepal