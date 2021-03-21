Human Rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to investigate into the issues of caste-based discrimination and book the perpetrators.

Issuing a press statement on Sunday, NHRC's Spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokharel asked the government to manage relief and ensure security to the victims.

The rights body also called upon all state and non-state actors to be serious in ending the caste-based discrimination while extending the best wishes on the occasion of International day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, 21 March.

Source: National News Agency Nepal