The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged all sides concerned to hold dialogue and discussion to resume teaching-learning activities in the educational institutions, which have been padlocked for long.

Padlocking the office of educational institutions for long has deprived students of their rights to education, said NHRC Spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokharel, urging the stakeholders not to obstruct educational activities, including university exams.

In a press release issued on Monday, Spokesperson Pokharel stated, "The agitating side and the office bearers must hold dialogue positively to resume the teaching-learning activities. NHRC urges all concerned including Nepal Students Union, Part Time University Teachers' Association and university officials to be aware that students' right to education was violated due to disruption of office for some months."

The NHRC also garnered information from student unions and Tribhuvan University officials by holding talks to them. In the discussion, the part time teachers complained that they were also exploited with low remuneration.

Source: National News Agency Nepal