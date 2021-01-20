Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to help clear the due payment of sugarcane farmers as per the agreement made with them. The NHRC reminded the government that the farmers were paid only partially for their products even after passage of 21 days of the agreement.

Spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokhrel issued a press statement on Wednesday, mentioning that government needs to bring to book the industrialists who have not paid to the sugarcane farmers. “The families of the dead farmer Narayan Ray Yadav and other farmers must be paid the due amount promptly. The sugar mills owners and industrialists who have not paid them on time need to face action.” The NHRC has further urged all sides to respect and protect the rights of the farmers.

The human rights body further stated that it was closely monitoring the status of the rights to property of the sugarcane farmers from Tarai/Madhes, their demand and struggles. It also reached the house of sugarcane farmer of Sarlahi, Narayan Ray Yadav, who died in Kathmandu on December 29 and garnered information about the socio-economic status of his family.

The province office of NHRC had made the inspection visits in Dhanusha, Sarlahi and Mahottari districts and collected information whether the December 28 agreement between the government and sugarcane farmers was implemented.

Source: National News Agency Nepal