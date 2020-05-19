General

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to implement the guidelines for operation and management of quarantine as per the World Health Organization (WHO) standard.

The constitutional body has also urged the government to carry out the health checkup of the people in quarantine through a speedy process and shift them to safe places.

Issuing a press release on Monday, NHRC secretary Ved Prasad Bhattarai called for using the Central Relief Fund by maintaining adequate coordination with the State and local levels. The three levels of governments have also been urged to take steps for making every health centre and hospital fully secure in view of health safety standard and to remain alert to prevent the infection from spreading.

As per the WHO’s quarantine management guidelines, arrangements should be made for appropriate and adequate food, water and sanitation, the minimum required system for prevention and control of infection should be implemented and the monitoring of the health situation and the fulfillment of minimum requirements should be ensured.

Similarly, persons in the quarantine should be provided a spacious enough single room as far as possible, the physical distance should be maintained, arrangements should be made for communicating and talking to family members, provisions should be made for internet, news and entertainment facilities as far as practicable, psycho-social assistance should be provided and special attention should be given to children, people with disabilities and the senior citizens.

NHRC said in course of its monitoring of quarantines it found that the quarantines lacked adequate nutritious food, drinking water, toilets, appropriate accommodation, health care and other needs. It said an individual’s basic human rights were found restricted as there was no proper management of these basic needs at quarantines.

Source: National News Agency