Key Issues, politics

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to pay heed to the demand raised by Laxman Tharu, leader of Tharuwan Rastriya Morcha, and save his life. Tharu has been staging fast-unto-death at Dhangadhi, Kailali.

Issuing a press release here Wednesday, NHRC secretary Bed Prasad Bhattarai made aware the government about the health condition of leader Tharu, who has been staging fast-unto-death for a week with the demands including amendment of the constitution. Dialogue should be held to listen to Tharu's demands.

Difference and disagreement can be sorted out via dialogue, he said, urging Tharu leader not to go through ordeal as fast-unto-death.

Source: National News Agency Nepal