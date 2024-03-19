NHRC urges govt. to address demands of cooperatives’ victims

Kathmandu: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has instructed the government to address the demands of cooperative victim and depositors. The constitutional human rights body urged to protect the constitutionally-guaranteed citizens' right to peaceful protest and assembly and immediately implement the report of the study committee submitted to the Prime Minister some six months ago. The Commission has drawn its attention to the situation where protesters were injured with the use of force by the police during a peaceful demonstration organized by the cooperative victims in Kathmandu on March 14. Commission's Spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokharel told RSS that the commission monitored the peaceful protest by the cooperative victims, the rally held at Sundhara and the corner meeting held at Bhrikutimandap. A memorandum has been received at the Commission alleging that the police had beaten and injured chairperson of the National Campaign for Protection of Cooperatives, Kushal KC. Injured KC has been on hunger strike since March 14. The Commission has received information that KC's health condition is deteriorating. The depositors have so far told the commission's team that victims of 302 cooperatives have joined the campaign. The NHRC has urged the government to address the issue of cooperatives' victims through dialogue being sensitive to the health condition of hunger striker KC. Source: National News Agency Nepal