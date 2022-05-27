Key Issues, politics

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has written to the government, asking it to amend the legal provision relating to the limitation of complaint filing in case of the violation of human rights.

Issuing a press release on Friday, NHRC Spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokhrel reminded the government that present legal provision of limitation was inadequate for the victims to file complaint, thereby denying justice to the victims.

In view of the provision, the law needs to be reviewed, Pokhrel reminded, adding that the law should not be mechanical and technical but practical and victim-friendly. NHRC further said the NHRC had written to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers to this regard.

The provision on limitation should be amended for respecting women's rights, citizen's right to dignified life, victim's right, and right against exploitation.

The one year's limitation for registering complaint on rape has hindered victim's right to get justice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal